Commentary: Looking back at a century of Father’s Days

— Malachi 4:5-6 We have just “celebrated” Father’s Day, and I am again reminded that I have lived most of my life in search of a “father figure.”. I’m not alone in this, having witnessed the same longing in the hearts of the majority of recovering drug and alcohol addicts at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission over the years. While many of these men (and women) had abusive or absent fathers, they still crave the validating presence of a strong dad in their lives, one they can trust for guidance, tough love and a positive example of manhood. It’s in our blood.