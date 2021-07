On Sunday July 18, 12:30 pm, the Mobility Impaired Committee (MIC) will meet at the GC Pool near the Adult Pool. The Mobility Impaired Committee is thrilled with Parks and Recreation decision to staff the mobility impaired entrance near the adult patio (adjoining to the handicapped parking spaces) throughout the pool day. With staffing assisting the handicapped members, the Village is offering an expedited entrance to mobility challenged residents. The Committee encourages all residents with mobility issues to consider joining the pool this year.