Hall’s WWE NXT Review 6.22.21

By Thomas Hall
411mania.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix. It’s another pretty big show this week as Kyle O’Reilly faces Kushida. That’s an interesting way to go but it doesn’t do much good for the Cruiserweight Title. The easiest way to make a title valuable is to have people fight over it and the title isn’t on the line here. We also find out what the Diamond Mine is, which has me curious. Let’s get to it.

