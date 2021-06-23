Cancel
Bingham County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin; Eastern Magic Valley; Lost River Range; Lost River Valleys; Lower Snake River Plain; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain; Wood River Foothills ISOLATED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING STRONG GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS ACROSS THE CRATERS OF THE MOON...ARCO DESERT...AND MUD LAKE REGIONS THROUGH 945 PM MDT At 820 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar and surface weather stations were monitoring several very small and isolated showers and thunderstorms across the Craters of the Moon, Arco Desert, and Mud Lake regions tracking northeast. Several of these phenomena are producing localized strong and gusty outflow winds. While most locations will not see any rain and very little thunder or lightning, wind gusts of 45 to 55 MPH will be possible across the region from these showers and storms. Localized blowing dust will also be possible. Locations impacted include Arco, Dubois, Carey, Terreton, Menan, Roberts, Lewisville, Mud Lake, Parker, Hamer, Atomic City, Egin, Southeast Inl, Southwest Inl, Monteview, Plano, Craters Of The Moon, Central Inl, Taber and Northwest Inl. Please report wind damage or instances of very low visibility due to blowing dust to the National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media as soon as it is safe to do so.

alerts.weather.gov
