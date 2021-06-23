Cancel
Escambia County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 22:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. Target Area: Escambia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Florida Perdido River Near Barrineau Park affecting Baldwin and Escambia Counties. For the Perdido River...including Barrineau Park...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Perdido River Near Barrineau Park. * Until Thursday morning. * At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 11.5 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise just above flood stage to a crest of 13.2 feet by early Wednesday afternoon and then below flood stage early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, River begins to leave its banks at the parking lot of Adventures Perdido River. Begins to threaten several permanently parked travel trailers.

alerts.weather.gov
