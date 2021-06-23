Summer Day Trippin': Bayou Rum Distillery

Piña Colada, Mai Tai, Mojito, Dark & Stormy, Rum Punch are some sip-able summer drinks emulating relaxed island life. The sugar serving as the base for rum is not only a Caribbean Island crop, but is largely produced in Louisiana as well. To the east of Lake Charles is Louisiana Spirits, one of our state’s distilleries. Last week, I took a ride to visit their facility which produces Bayou Rum. The drive is under 2 hours from Port Allen.