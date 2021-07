TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to impact the Florida coast by Tuesday. While it's certainly a storm to prepare for and one that could bring potentially dangerous storm surge to the Tampa Bay area, Elsa has been downgraded from hurricane strength and isn't currently forecast to be a hurricane when it reaches the Sunshine State. Based on present forecasting, Elsa won't be anywhere close to the most powerful storm to impact the Bay area in the last century.