Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Mecklenburg County Jail cell

CHARLOTTE — A 55-year-old inmate, Emerson Healy, at the Mecklenburg County Jail died Tuesday at Atrium Health one hour after being found unresponsive in his cell, the sheriff stated in a news release.

“We are devastated by the loss of Mr. Healy,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “Anyone who enters our facility is a part of our detention center community, and I am deeply saddened. Our condolences are with his family at this time.”

Healy was placed into custody on Monday at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central.

The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigation.

The medical examiner is working on determining a a cause of death.

