Charlotte, NC

Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Mecklenburg County Jail cell

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 14 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A 55-year-old inmate, Emerson Healy, at the Mecklenburg County Jail died Tuesday at Atrium Health one hour after being found unresponsive in his cell, the sheriff stated in a news release.

[Local sheriff, police chiefs say Meck County’s judicial system is creating crime in their neighborhoods]

“We are devastated by the loss of Mr. Healy,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “Anyone who enters our facility is a part of our detention center community, and I am deeply saddened. Our condolences are with his family at this time.”

Healy was placed into custody on Monday at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central.

The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigation.

The medical examiner is working on determining a a cause of death.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
