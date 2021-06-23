Election reform bill aims to restore voterconfidence
After many months of hard work, the House has approved comprehensive election reform legislation aimed at updating the Pennsylvania Election Code and restoring voter confidence in our elections. Rep. Seth Grove (R-York), chairman of the House State Government Committee and sponsor of House Bill 1300, made clear from the outset that his investigation into Pennsylvania’s system of elections was not to relitigate the 2020 election, but to learn from it and move forward thoughtfully and responsibly.www.gettysburgtimes.com