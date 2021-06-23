Election reform bill aims to restore voterconfidence

(Harrisburg, Pa.) A Republican rewrite of election law is now in the hands of the state Senate after a tense debate in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives yesterday. The bill that passed would mandate voter IDs, alter registration and ballot counting deadlines and give conservatives the auditing procedures they have demanded. It got out of the state House on a 110 to 91 vote Tuesday despite Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto threat. 15th District Rep Josh Kail said via release “In order for the public to regain trust in the election system, changes were needed.” “This bill addresses the glaring issues. All 67 counties will operate the same way, which is important to ensure election integrity.”