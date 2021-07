The month of June was a busy one for the Iowa State football coaching staff. With the over-year-long dead period over, Iowa State was able to host recruits on campus and hold high school camps as well. The staff elected to hold four high school camps over the first two weeks of June and those camps produced new offers for recruits in the class of 2023 and 2024. But the focus of many was on Iowa State's official visit weekends. Iowa State held two massive recruiting weekends over the first two weekends of June. In total, the program hosted around 30 high school recruits from across the country on official visits.