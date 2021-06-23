Madison Mallards to host Negro League Tribute Night game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Mallards announced Tuesday players will don specialty Milwaukee Bears uniforms in two weeks when they host Negro League Tribute Night. The July 7 game will honor the 1923 Negro League team and the Mallards noted the first 1,000 fans in the door will receive custom licensed Negro League baseball cards that feature five baseball legends. A portion of the proceeds will go to support the Urban League of Greater Madison.