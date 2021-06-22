Cancel
AP Debrief: 'No clear path' for voting rights bill

Oneida Dispatch
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssociated Press reporter Alexandra Jaffee explains the difficulties for Democrats after their ' sweeping attempt to rewrite U.S. election and voting law stalled in the Senate Tuesday. (June 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/a5b7c06f30c54a9782d955c2dec8686d.

