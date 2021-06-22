AP Debrief: 'No clear path' for voting rights bill

The Assembly advanced a bill allowing New Jerseyans living overseas to vote in federal and state elections regardless of whether they intend to return to the state. “We want to guarantee that all citizens of the United States who are eligible to vote can do so in our federal elections,” said Assemblywoman Joann Downey (D-Freehold), its prime sponsor. “Those who are not currently living in our country, but are citizens deserve to be heard in our elections because their lives are impacted even if they are not living in New Jersey on Election Day.”