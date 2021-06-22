Re-zoning paves the way for community gym

A re-zoning request that would allow for a community use gymnasium was approved by county commissioners Monday.

During their regular meeting, the Board of Rogers County Commissioners was asked to vote on the re-zoning of a 2.5 acre property from agriculture to commercial.

Rogers County Planning Commission’s Missy Richardson explained that the property, which sits just east of the turnpike in Catoosa on 580 Road, “is the site of two completed gyms with this, the third, in construction now”

She said that because the gym is rented out for area teams and community use, the commercial zoning is required.

With no comments made during the public hearing portion of the meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved the re-zoning request.

Additionally, the commissioners approved two lot split requests on property zoned for agricultural use. The first agriculture to residential lot split would divide a property into two 1.75 acre tracts and the second would divide a 10-acre lot into a five acre tract, a three acre tract and a two acre tract. Both properties in question are located in Inola. With no comments made for or against the request, and with the planning commission having previously voted in favor, the commissioners approved these requests as well.