Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rogers County, OK

Re-zoning paves the way for community gym

By Staff Reports
Posted by 
Claremore Daily Progress
Claremore Daily Progress
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rVNlG_0acZOfYz00

A re-zoning request that would allow for a community use gymnasium was approved by county commissioners Monday.

During their regular meeting, the Board of Rogers County Commissioners was asked to vote on the re-zoning of a 2.5 acre property from agriculture to commercial.

Rogers County Planning Commission’s Missy Richardson explained that the property, which sits just east of the turnpike in Catoosa on 580 Road, “is the site of two completed gyms with this, the third, in construction now”

She said that because the gym is rented out for area teams and community use, the commercial zoning is required.

With no comments made during the public hearing portion of the meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved the re-zoning request.

Additionally, the commissioners approved two lot split requests on property zoned for agricultural use. The first agriculture to residential lot split would divide a property into two 1.75 acre tracts and the second would divide a 10-acre lot into a five acre tract, a three acre tract and a two acre tract. Both properties in question are located in Inola. With no comments made for or against the request, and with the planning commission having previously voted in favor, the commissioners approved these requests as well.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Claremore Daily Progress

Claremore Daily Progress

Claremore, OK
389
Followers
21
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Claremore Daily Progress

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Catoosa, OK
Rogers County, OK
Government
County
Rogers County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
City
Inola, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Giuliani's law license in Washington suspended -court document

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday suspended Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney for ex-President Donald Trump, from practicing law in Washington, D.C. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals issued the order citing the suspension of Giuliani's New York law license two weeks ago after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy