The Red Sox and Anglers couldn’t make it to a full nine innings Tuesday, but they sure were closer than any other Cape League team. Yarmouth-Dennis (2-0-1) held onto a one-run lead to beat Chatham (1-1-1) 3-2 at home in eight innings. The win was the only official contest of the evening among the Cape League’s five games, as wind and rain cancelled every other contest before it hit five innings.