Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Facebook

Class of ’81 casual 40th reunion weekend planned

Arizona Silver Belt
 16 days ago

The Classes of ’78-’84 are welcomed to attend the reunion weekend, July 31 thru Aug. 1. Saturday, July 31 will include an 18-hole scramble at the Apache Stronghold at 8 a.m. To RSVP your team call 928-425-7669. Registration and high school tour will be at 5 p.m. and you can sign up at the front steps. At 6 p.m. classmates can mingle at the Waggin’ Vineyard followed by Humphrey’s Two Lanes at 9 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 1 there will be a hike at Round Mountain at 8 a.m. There is no cost to attend but food, beverages, lodging and golf will be at your own expense. For more information contact Dorraine Monnett at 938-499-2230 or [email protected] Follow on facebook.com/groups/tigers1978to1984.

silverbelt.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Facebook
Related
Petersburg Pilot

Action packed weekend planned for 4th

Petersburg will be kicking off three days of festivities on Friday in celebration of the Fourth of July. The Parks and Recreation Center, Petersburg Chamber of Commerce and Petersburg Lighthouse Church will be hosting over 20 activities in the downtown area and Middle Harbor, similar to years past. Last year's Fourth of July festival was scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year's festival is a return tradition.
Schulenburg, TXVictoria Advocate

54th Kresta Family Reunion planned for July 25

The 54th annual Kresta Family Reunion will be July 25 at the Moravia Parish Hall, southwest of Schulenburg on Farm-to-Market Road 957. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. A catered meal consisting of barbecue brisket, sausage, fried chicken, German potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, bread and tea will be served around 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from the family. The cost is $12 per person, and children under 12 are free. Those who are planning to attend are asked to RSVP before July 16 by calling or texting Amy Kresta at 325-203-8382, or email her at akresta@yahoo.com.
Harrison, IDSaint Maries Gazette-Record

Fourth of July events planned for this weekend

Patriots looking for a place to celebrate the nation’s Independence Day may find an activity or two in the St. Joe Valley. Harrison and St. Maries will both feature Fourth of July events this weekend with fireworks and a carnival. Harrison will host its annual Fourth of July fireworks show...
Hot Springs County, WYthermopir.com

All Class Reunion hitting town

Hot Springs County High School’s annual All Class Reunion is just around the corner, July 17-18. All graduates are invited to attend. Registration will be at the Hot Springs County Museum and Cultural Center on Saturday, July 17 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A car parade will be held on Saturday...
Rock Springs, WYwyo4news.com

RSHS class of 2000-2001 reunion takes place in August

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 3, 2021) — The Rock Springs Classes of 2000 and 2001 Reunion is scheduled for August 6 and 7. This class reunion is a combined reunion for the classes of 2000 & 2001.The Class of 2000 was unable to have their reunion last summer due to COVID. The two classes have decided to join forces for an unforgettable 20 year reunion.
Brodhead, WIPosted by
The Janesville Gazette

Schwartzlow reunion planned for July 10

The Schwartzlow reunion will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Putnam Park at the corner of Sixth Street and Third Avenue. Attendees should bring a dish to pass. Table service, chicken, ham and bottled water will be provided. Lunch will begin at about noon.
Seeley Lake, MTseeleylake.com

Seeley-Swan Class Reunion (History & Invitation)

I decided we needed to have a class reunion (1963-1974) to honor students that did or did not graduate, because of the long bus ride. Remember the long fight Seeley Lake and surrounding communities had and they made trips to our capital in Helena to get a high school built in Seeley Lake? Every year students wrote letters to the Helena Legislators. I remember standing on the balcony in the capitol building, looking down on the senators. Lots of people showed up!!
Park Rapids, MNredlakenationnews.com

Park Rapids Area Artists Plan Reunion

The Original Members of Blank Canvas Gallery, who opened their gallery on Main Street in Park Rapids in June of 2010, are presenting a Reunion Art Show. The initial effort provided 20+ artists an opportunity to exhibit in the Gallery. Subsequently, 80+ additional artists were included during a successful 5 year operation.
northscottpress.com

North Scott Class of 1976 to hold 45th reunion

Save the date and spread the word. It’s time to get together again. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription. If you...
Providence, RIrimonthly.com

Celebrate Pride Weekend with Classes at CORE Studios

CORE is a fitness studio located in Providence. The goal at CORE is to inspire and empower individuals to be their best, no matter where they are in their fitness journey. The studio has different classes available, including indoor cycling, group fitness, personal training and boxing. They are also the first studio in Rhode Island to offer lagree, a workout that combines strength, endurance, core, cardio, balance and flexibility.
EconomyFairfield Sun Times

Dirkes’ Plans Closing Sale This Weekend

Last week and even into this week, the former Dirkes’ Chevrolet is preparing for a closing sale this Friday and Saturday. Dirkes’ Chevrolet held their open house on Friday, September 28, 1962, after a new building, 36’ X 64’ was constructed adjoining the existing Phillips 66 gas station. According to...
Watsontown, PAMilton Daily Standard

Independence weekend celebration planned in Watsontown

WATSONTOWN — Those who served on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic will receive special recognition during Watsontown’s Independence Day weekend celebration. Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) President Barb Diehl said the community’s July 4 festivities will take place Saturday, July 3, due to the holiday falling on a...
Hattiesburg, MSWDAM-TV

Oak Park Class of ’70 holding 50th anniversary reunion

Fireworks lit up the sky over the Leaf River Friday night as people from Hattiesburg and Petal came out to celebrate Independence Day. Pearl River Community College is hosting a special day for students interested in careers such as computer coding or welding technology. Business. Downtown Hattiesburg restaurants anticipating busy...
Columbus, INTribTown.com

96th annual Stockover reunion planned at church

The 96th annual Stockover (Stockhover-Kreinhagen) reunion will be at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at White Creek United Methodist Church, 6730 W. County Road 930S, Columbus. Those planning to attend are asked to bring a brown bag lunch. Canned beverages will be provided. Information: Call Gene or Connie Eberhart at 513-245-1609...
Chelan, WAWenatchee World

Lake Chelan Bach Fest plans live season for its 40th year

In 1981, Lake Chelan United Methodist Church had a new organ and church members were looking for a way to celebrate. They got together and produced a cantata featuring the music of Johann Sebastian Bach. The community was thrilled, and a group of committed individuals made plans to turn that summer performance of classical music into an annual display for the Chelan community and beyond.
EducationPrinceton Times Leader

Farmersville School Reunion planned

The Farmersville School Reunion is scheduled for July 10, at the Donaldson Baptist Church fellowship hall in Farmersville. Doors will open for visiting and registration at 10 a.m. A business meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Following the meeting a catered lunch will be served at noon. There will be fun, food and fellowship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy