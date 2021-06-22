Class of ’81 casual 40th reunion weekend planned

The Classes of ’78-’84 are welcomed to attend the reunion weekend, July 31 thru Aug. 1. Saturday, July 31 will include an 18-hole scramble at the Apache Stronghold at 8 a.m. To RSVP your team call 928-425-7669. Registration and high school tour will be at 5 p.m. and you can sign up at the front steps. At 6 p.m. classmates can mingle at the Waggin’ Vineyard followed by Humphrey’s Two Lanes at 9 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 1 there will be a hike at Round Mountain at 8 a.m. There is no cost to attend but food, beverages, lodging and golf will be at your own expense. For more information contact Dorraine Monnett at 938-499-2230 or [email protected] Follow on facebook.com/groups/tigers1978to1984.