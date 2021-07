Warning: this review contains full spoilers for Rick and Morty: Season 5, Episode 2! If you need a refresher on where we left off, here's our review for the Season 5 premiere. Now that we're five seasons into Rick and Morty, and with at least several more guaranteed, it's inevitable the series is going to start repeating itself. Just look at how many times The Simpsons has had to update the origin story of Homer and Marge's relationship to fit the show's sliding timeline. The best fans can hope for is that Rick and Morty continues to find fresh ways to approach familiar sci-fi tropes. If "Mortyplicity" is any indication, there's little reason to be concerned.