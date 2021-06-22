Cancel
Homeless

Survey on homeless issues now online

Arizona Silver Belt
 16 days ago

Homeless prevention groups in Arizona are conducting a survey to obtain public viewpoints on homeless issues. The survey will take about 10 minutes to complete. The information will be tabulated and used to obtain funding and assistance to end homelessness. Also, if you would distribute this to others it would...

#Homelessness
