Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Kim Beaty declared winner of Democratic primary for Erie County Sheriff race; John Garcia declared winner in Republican primary

Posted by 
2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard (R) is not seeking re-election for another term, and several candidates are vying for his seat. Kim Beaty has been declared the winner in the Democratic primary with 51% of the votes. Kim Beaty was running against Cheektowaga Assistant Police Chief Brian Gould and Community Activist Myles Carter. Kim Beaty is the former Buffalo Deputy Police Commissioner.

www.wgrz.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Elections
Erie County, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Elections
City
Buffalo, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Republican Primary#Democratic Primary#Community#Conservative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
PoliticsPosted by
2 On Your Side

Should NY governor and other state elected officials have term limits?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The recent turmoil caused by the ongoing scandal investigations for Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the question of whether he will pursue re-election for a fourth term has also inspired more talk about term limits. While he has not officially announced for a fourth term run he did hold a major $10,000 a person fundraiser just last week in New York City.

Comments / 0

Community Policy