Kim Beaty declared winner of Democratic primary for Erie County Sheriff race; John Garcia declared winner in Republican primary
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard (R) is not seeking re-election for another term, and several candidates are vying for his seat. Kim Beaty has been declared the winner in the Democratic primary with 51% of the votes. Kim Beaty was running against Cheektowaga Assistant Police Chief Brian Gould and Community Activist Myles Carter. Kim Beaty is the former Buffalo Deputy Police Commissioner.www.wgrz.com