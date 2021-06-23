Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Brad Paisley Teases ‘City of Music’ Lyric Video With Unique Features of Nashville in New Clip

By Amy Myers
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whatever happened to the days when we would watch masterly-crafted music videos the day they were released? Like mini-movies, they provide the backstory, context and sometimes just great film work while our new favorite song played. Thankfully, we’ll have a chance to fall in love with music videos again with the upcoming release of the lyric video for Brad Paisley’s new song, “City of Music.”

outsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

117K+
Followers
13K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Paisley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Videos#Teases#Bradpaisley#Paisley Paints#Hotel California
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Lyric Video
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicHuffingtonPost

Brooke Eden Shares What It Took To Come Out In Country Music: ‘It’s A Lot Harder’

Brooke Eden has spent the first half of 2021 reintroducing herself after a more than four-year hiatus. The Nashville singer-songwriter reemerged in the spotlight in February with a breezy, country-pop anthem, “No Shade,” her first new song since the 2016 EP “Welcome to the Weekend.” Two additional singles, “Sunroof” and “Got No Choice,” soon followed.
Musicsocietyofrock.com

Journey Teases New Clip From New ‘The Way We Used to Be’ Video

Journey teased their new single “The Way We Used To Be” with a 26-second animated clip of the band which they posted across their social media accounts. The full track is set for release this Thursday. It’s the first song to feature Journey’s new lineup that consists of guitarist Neal...
Indiana Statecountryfancast.com

Miranda Lambert Fastest Girl In Town Music Video and Lyrics

Country music songstress Miranda Lambert dropped "Fastest Girl In Town" back in June 2012! Check out the music video and lyrics here. The Miranda Lambert Fastest Girl In Town song was released in June of 2012 as the third single from Lambert’s album Four the Record. Country music artist Miranda...
Tennessee Statefox17.com

Brad Paisley's new song inspires Tennessee tourism campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee's governor is teaming up with a country superstar to launch a nationwide campaign to promote Tennessee tourism. Governor Bill Lee and Brad Paisley are teaming up for a new tourism campaign, “Tennessee on Me." Paisley made the announcement Sunday on Twitter following talk of his new single “City of Music,” which he says inspired the campaign.
MusicPosted by
E! News

See Miley Cyrus and Maren Morris' Iconic "Dancing Queen" Duet in Pride Concert Sneak Peek

Watch: Miley Cyrus Will "Stand By You" at Peacock Pride Concert Special. Miley Cyrus is a "Dancing Queen" during Pride Month!. The multitalented singer-songwriter is giving E! News and Daily Pop an exclusive sneak peek at her Peacock special concert, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You, airing Friday, June 25. The one-hour music event includes performances by LGBTQ+ allies Maren Morris, Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, Orville Peck, Mickey Guyton and more, but its Cyrus who no doubt is the star.
MusicEyewitness News

Brad Paisley concert at The Big E canceled

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A much-anticipated concert for this year's Big E fair has been canceled. Fair officials said Friday that the September 24 concert by Brad Paisley was canceled "due to unforeseen circumstances." A different concert is expected to be at the fair on that date and The...
CelebritiesCMT

Jimmie Allen, Brad Paisley Talk “Guys Night” with Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker

Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley recently performed their chart-climbing hit “Freedom Was A Highway” during an episode of The Bobby Bones Show, and the two superstars revealed how Paisley came to be part of the collaboration–thanks to a hangout session with Allen, Paisley, Tim McGraw and Darius Rucker at a barn on Paisley’s property near Nashville.
Nashville, TN995qyk.com

Brad Paisley, Luke Combs Take in NASCAR in Nashville

Brad Paisley, Luke Combs, and Chris Janson were among the country stars that were at the Nashville Super Speedway Sunday (6/22) for a race in the Music City. Brad even had a brand new song to sing to fit the event. He shared a clip from a video singing his new song “City Of Music” on Twitter, writing, “Yesterday was magical. @NASCAR is back in The City of Music.”
Musicaudacy.com

Does Brad Paisley's Music Repel Sharks?

This may be a first for country music, Brad is set to appear on Discovery Channel’s popular Shark Week next month. Brad will star alongside comedian JB Smoove in “Brad Paisley’s Shark Country”, which they’ll explore, with help from scientist Dr. Austin Gallagher, whether Brad’s tunes can attract or repel sharks in the Bahamas.
Tampa, FL995qyk.com

QYK Has Your Tickets To See Brad Paisley

QYK is excited to welcome Brad Paisley back to Tampa w/ special guests Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlow. They will be performing at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday, July 9th, 2021. We want to send you to the show!. Make sure the numbers 727-579-9999 and 1-800-992-1099 are saved...
Nashville, TNgcanews.com

Country Music Superstar Brad Paisley to headline Nashville’s July 4th

Country music superstar Brad Paisley will headline Nashville’s July 4th celebration – Let Freedom Sing! – on Lower Broadway and will feature the largest fireworks show in Nashville’s history, according to the announcement by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. The pyrotechnics will be synchronized to a live performance by the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony.
MusicPosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

Jimmie Allen on Bobby Bones Show Talks Fun Country Stories

Jimmie Allen released a star-studded new album today Bettie James Gold Edition which features several collaborations including one with Brad Paisley. Allen and Paisley stopped by The Bobby Bones Show to talk about how their collaboration came together as well as perform their song "Freedom Was A Highway." Keeping himself...
Music987thebull.com

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley Joined Bobby and The Crew In Studio

Jimmie Allen released a star-studded new album today Bettie James Gold Edition which features several collaborations including one with Brad Paisley. Allen and Paisley stopped by The Bobby Bones Show to talk about how their collaboration came together as well as perform their song “Freedom Was A Highway.”. Keeping himself...

Comments / 0

Community Policy