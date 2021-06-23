Cancel
Austin, TX

Family of man killed in Austin mass shooting wants justice, closure after new suspect named

By Peyton Yager
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - The family of the victim killed in this month’s mass shooting in Downtown Austin wants closure and justice after a new suspect was named. Austin police dropped all charges against two teens who were arrested for the mass shooting in Austin’s busy Sixth Street on June 12 that left one person dead and 14 more injured. They now have a new suspect wanted for killing 25-year-old Doug Kantor.

