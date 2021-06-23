COVID Pandemic provided an opportunity for some local entrepreneurs
It is hard to find a silver lining in the coronavirus pandemic that created so much loss and sadness for so many as well as havoc worldwide in the education, finances, and business sectors. But there are a couple of local entrepreneurs who did find one. What initially appeared to be the frightening loss of a job and along with it a safe income, turned out to be an entrepreneurial opportunity they might not otherwise have taken.news.monroelocal.org