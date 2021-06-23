Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe, GA

COVID Pandemic provided an opportunity for some local entrepreneurs

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is hard to find a silver lining in the coronavirus pandemic that created so much loss and sadness for so many as well as havoc worldwide in the education, finances, and business sectors. But there are a couple of local entrepreneurs who did find one. What initially appeared to be the frightening loss of a job and along with it a safe income, turned out to be an entrepreneurial opportunity they might not otherwise have taken.

news.monroelocal.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walton County, GA
Monroe, GA
Health
City
Monroe, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Business
Monroe, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Walton County, GA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entrepreneurs#Covid Pandemic#Walton Living Magazine#Tasteful Snoods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Buffalo, NYwbfo.org

Summertime COVID respite provides vaccine opportunity

Summertime may offer a respite from the rapid spread of COVID-19, according to local experts watching the virus. Western New York epidemiologists see this summer as an easing of the COVID threat because people spend so much time outside and because it gives them a chance to finally get their shots.
Small Businessdoppleronline.ca

Local entrepreneurs receive $30,000 in Founders Choice Awards

Three local companies have received a total of $30,000 from the Muskoka Founders Circle, a group of Muskoka-based business professionals dedicated to supporting and promoting entrepreneurism in Muskoka. The Founders Choice Awards are given annually to local entrepreneurs whose start-up businesses are deemed to have the greatest potential to grow,...
Greenville, NCpiratemedia1.com

Co-op space will provide positive opportunities for startups

The City of Greenville’s Minority and Women Business Enterprise (MWBE) has recently opened a Small Business Co-op space for business owners in the Greenville, North Carolina area, which provides space to rent to help small businesses grow. Financial services manager for the City of Greenville Denisha Harris said the MWBE...
Edwardsville, ILriverbender.com

SIUE’s Choi Provides Startup Advice For Student Entrepreneurs On Advisorsmith

EDWARDSVILLE - AdvisorSmith tapped upon the expertise of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Yohan Choi, PhD, when it needed insight on startup funding for students. Advisorsmith is an online publication focused on small businesses and entrepreneurs. Choi is an assistant professor of entrepreneurship and strategy in the Management and Marketing Department...
Mansfield, OHrichlandsource.com

How local brewery adapted to COVID-19 pandemic and became a no-tipping business

MANSFIELD ─ Starting in May, things are slightly different at The Phoenix Brewing Company, which does not accept tips anymore. “There's no place on a credit card receipt to add a tip like a normal (receipt),” co-founder Scott Cardwell said. “When folks ask that question, we just say we're no longer a tipping establishment. So, there's no need to leave a tip.”
Columbia, MOkbia.org

City of Columbia Offering COVID-19 Rebates to Some Local Businesses

The city of Columbia is offering rebates to restaurants, bars and food trucks that paid city fees in 2020. It’s part of the city’s efforts to help businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rebates are for business licenses, liquor licenses and health inspection fees. Applicants must meet two criteria: they...
Moscow, IDMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Post-pandemic opportunities for University cities

Even as we return to “in-person” dealings with the world, some of the realities that emerged in the last two years may be here to stay. Not least because we may want them to, including having greater control over schedules previously shackled by a corporate world order that regulated how and where we work. And when.
Waushara County, WIwausharaargus.com

4 H youth opportunities move through and beyond the covid pandemic

Last spring when COVID-19 forced the country to put a halt on activities and events with so many places shutting down meeting locations, and taking precautions, the Waushara County 4-H groups found out they too, were not immune to the challenges of the pandemic.The program had to find a way to shift how it was interacting and figure out ways to keep community youth engaged!.
Princeton, MNhometownsource.com

Pandemic challenges local artists

Art shows may be just a fun activity for many people, but local artists rely on them to sell their art. When the pandemic shutdown in-person meetings, artists from the area had to figure out how to keep selling while also balancing their regular lives. Some artists had to put...
Portsmouth, NHSeacoast Online

Foundation for Seacoast Health provides grants to support local organizations during the pandemic

PORTSMOUTH – The Foundation for Seacoast Health is a nonprofit, private non-operating foundation that was established in 1984 with the vision to promote the well-being of residents across the Seacoast community. The Foundation believes the term ‘health’ includes a positive state of physical, emotional, mental, and social well-being, and seeks to support all these aspects for its community members.
Agriculturenewstalk941.com

Local Dairy Farming Industry Facing Some Difficulties After Pandemic

June is National Dairy Month and local dairy farmers say the state of the industry is difficult right now. Sparkman Farms Co-Owner John Sparkman said that the pandemic has impacted dairy farming. “Right now it’s not really good on the dairy farms,” Sparkman said. “The price has been going down...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Charlotte Business Journal

PHOTOS: Entrepreneurs Hub of Charlotte launches as space for local creatives to grow their businesses

With its launch on Thursday, The Entrepreneurs Hub of Charlotte looks to be a tool for success and an arsenal of resources for local small-business owners and creatives. The new space, located at 7003 Wallace Road in east Charlotte, is a place for "soloprenuers," entrepreneurs, small-business owners, creatives and ministries wanting to work, network and receive the necessary resources to start, grow or scale their business.

Comments / 0

Community Policy