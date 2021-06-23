Strangers We Know provides help to young adults leaving foster system

In 2014, Jerrad Trotter started a nonprofit based on the premise that she has never met a stranger. “The idea behind Strangers We Know is that we are all connected. We know each other on some level through our individual experiences. We have all cried, laughed, loved and been hurt, and we want to build on those shared experiences,” said Trotter, who at the time was a case aid for Arizona Child Protective Services and recognized a gap in resources for young people as they aged out of the system.