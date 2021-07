How to keep plants cool in the summer heat. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. When it comes to our vegetable garden, we tend to worry most about protecting our plants from freezing temps and suffering frost damage. However, in some places, the summer heat can be a bear and pose a threat all its own. Even though most vegetable plants love lots of sunlight, and without a doubt a lot thrive in the summer, hot, dry weather can be a problem. The ground can dry out and stunt root growth. Some veggies will drop blossoms and refuse to fruit, when the weather is too hot. Other plants will simply bolt if it gets too hot too fast.