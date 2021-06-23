Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Refinery That Rained Oil Shuts Down “Indefinitely”

By Nexus Media
CleanTechnica
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Limetree Bay refinery that rained oil on St. Croix neighborhoods will remain shut down “indefinitely,” its private equity owners said Monday. The EPA shut down the refinery in May for 60 days after it spewed oil onto nearby predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods twice since reponing in February. The noxious pollution sent residents to emergency rooms and locals worry their drinking water is now laced with the oil that fell from the sky. The Virgin Islands Good Food Coalition is conducting a survey of the refinery’s health and environmental impacts along with two Bennington College professors (one of whom is a former EPA official who monitored the plant).

cleantechnica.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Refining#Refinery#Pollution#Latino#Bennington College#Vigfc#The Washington Post#Washington Post#E E#Ap#Reuters#Cnn#S P Global#Nexus Media#Cleantechnica#Technician#Patreon#Cleantech Talk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
EPA
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Jobs
Related
Energy Industrystjohnsource.com

Refinery Woes Impact Limetree Oil Storage

Limetree Bay Refining’s money woes and closure appear to have impacted the affiliated oil storage facility too, leading Moody’s Investor Service to downgrade half a billion dollars in debt held by the oil storage entity. The former Hovensa refinery ceased operation in 2012. In 2016, ArcLight Capital Partner’s subsidiary Limetree...
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

Shell reportedly wants out of Aera Energy

One of two partners behind Aera Energy LLC is looking to pull out of the Bakersfield-based oil producer, according to a report last week that relies on comments made by four unnamed sources. London-based news service Reuters said Royal Dutch Shell Plc. has informed Exxon Mobil Corp. of its intention...
Energy Industrynewsdakota.com

Growth Energy Applauds New Legislation to Clarify Oil Refinery Exemptions

(NAFB) – Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor last week applauded the introduction of the Small Refinery Exemption Clarification Act of 2021 in the house of Representatives. Randy Feenstra, an Iowa Republican and Angie Craig, a Minnesota Democrat, introduced the legislation. The legislation seeks to clarify who is eligible under the Renewable Fuel Standard SRE program.
Energy Industrysandiegouniontribune.com

Blast at Romania’s biggest oil refinery kills 1, injures 4

An explosion at Romania’s largest oil refinery outside the port city of Constanta on Friday killed one person and injured at least four, authorities said. Plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from the Navodari Petromidia plant next to the Black Sea, as emergency services airlifted the injured people away for treatment, according to officials.
RestaurantsAlbany Times Union (blog)

Restaurant Revitalization Fund shutting down

The federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which provided $28.6 billion in pandemic-related aid to more than 105,000 restaurants nationwide through money allocated by Congress and distributed by the Small Business Administration, is shutting down, the SBA announced today (7/1). The funds have run out. The announcement says:. Due to overwhelming demand,...
POTUSUS News and World Report

U.S. Biofuel Groups Urge EPA to Curb Oil Refinery Waivers Despite Ruling

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. biofuel and corn industry groups said on Monday they are urging the Environmental Protection Agency to use restraint in its use of waivers exempting refiners from their biofuel blending obligations after the Supreme Court last week upheld the controversial program. The pressure comes as the...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan's CPC cleaning up oil leak near Talin refinery

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Taiwan’s state-owned refiner CPC Corp has started cleaning up an offshore oil spill caused by a pipeline that cracked during the discharging of oil from a vessel at its Talin refinery, the company’s spokesman said on Wednesday. The oil leak occurred on Tuesday at 2:18 a.m. (1818...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Could Big Oil Be Lobbying For Hydrogen Cars To Delay Electrification?

Michael Liebreich, who founded BloombergNEF (originally New Energy Finance), is passionate about helping the environment, and thus humans. He recently said that the oil sector is lobbying for inefficient hydrogen cars because it wants to delay electrification. Recharge noted that he’s against using hydrogen in some sectors when in those sectors, there are cheaper and more efficient electric solutions. Two such sectors are cars and domestic heating. Yet the oil and gas industry is spending tens of millions of euros on lobbying for hydrogen. He pointed out that using hydrogen in cars and domestic heating is senseless when there are battery-powered EVs and heat pumps.
Energy Industrymining.com

Huge methane leak spotted in heart of China’s top coal hub

A massive plume of methane, the potent greenhouse gas that’s a key contributor to global warming, has been identified in China’s biggest coal production region. The release in northeast Shanxi province is one of the largest that geoanalytics company Kayrros SAS has so far attributed to the global coal sector and likely emanated from multiple mining operations.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

Refinery expansion to reduce OIL's rating headroom: Fitch

Singapore, June 30 (ANI): Fitch Ratings expects the rating headroom for Oil India Ltd (OIL) to reduce in the medium term as leverage will rise when it accelerates capex to expand capacity at Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL). "We believe there are material uncertainties related to execution because the project is...
New York City, NYwabcradio.com

322 New York Construction Sites Shut Down

NEW YORK——(77WABC) New York City has shut down more than 300 construction sites due to hazardous conditions just this month, according to the Department of Buildings. A presse release that’s soon to be released tomorrow says that he hundreds of Full and Partial Stop Work Orders were issued as part of new “Zero Tolerance” safety sweeps of the city’s larger and more complex construction sites.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court rules in favor of oil refineries in blending waiver dispute

The Supreme Court in a Friday decision upheld waivers granted to three oil refineries that exempted them from requirements to blend biofuels into their products. In its 6-3 ruling, the court reversed a 10th Circuit decision that vacated hardship waivers granted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and determined that the refineries were not eligible for an “extension” after going for some time without one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy