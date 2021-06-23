Bulldogs punch ticket to Sectional title game

Eugene, Tokyo, Track & Field, Chanel Brissett, Tara Davis, Olympic Games, 2020 Summer Olympics, Richard Duncan, Tokyo Games, United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. EUGENE, Ore. – One night after Tara Davis punched her ticket to Tokyo, her Longhorn long-jumping teammate Steffin McCarter joined her in earning an Olympic bid for Team USA in that event. In a day filled with a lengthy weather delay due to excessive heat in Eugene, Ore., McCarter withstood the challenge and matched his career-best leap of 8.26m/27-1.25 to finish third and secure his spot in the Tokyo Games. Texas Track & Field added another Olympic qualifier with Stacey Ann Williams earning a spot on the Jamaican 4x400m relay team on Sunday to make it five Longhorn Track & Field greats, past and present, heading to the XXXII Olympic Games.