Grand jury declines to charge Texas officers over in-custody death

A grand jury on Tuesday declined to charge eight officers over the in-custody death of Marvin David Scott III, according to a press release from the Collin County District Attorney’s Office. The 26-year-old Black man, who was originally arrested for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, allegedly died after officers at a Texas detention facility pepper sprayed him and put a spit mask on his face as he was suffering from a mental health crisis.