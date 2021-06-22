Cancel
Texas State

Grand jury declines to charge Texas officers over in-custody death

 15 days ago

A grand jury on Tuesday declined to charge eight officers over the in-custody death of Marvin David Scott III, according to a press release from the Collin County District Attorney’s Office. The 26-year-old Black man, who was originally arrested for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, allegedly died after officers at a Texas detention facility pepper sprayed him and put a spit mask on his face as he was suffering from a mental health crisis.

