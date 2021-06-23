Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Election results: Fujimori meets a wall: Election tribunal enters final phase to decide a winner in Peru | International

By Esmond Harmon
theclevelandamerican.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReview process Costello’s victory in the election In Peru it is in its final stages of non-return. There is no room for further appeals. The opinion of the Electoral Court, which began this Tuesday to review the declarations put forward by candidate Keiko Fujimori, will be the first step in declaring a winner. At the previous shelter, all of the cancellations proposed by the candidate were rejected because the fraud he was referring to had not been proven.

www.theclevelandamerican.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keiko Fujimori
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Arbitration#Election Results#Costello#The Electoral Court#Peruvian#The Election Court#El Pa S Am Rica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
WorldUS News and World Report

Peru's Government Rejects Fujimori Call for International Audit for June 6 Poll

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's government on Friday evening rejected a request by presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori to seek an international audit of its June 6 election, leaving her with few recourses to overturn the apparent lead over her rival candidate Pedro Castillo. The Minister of Justice, Eduardo Vega, explained in...
Presidential Electionihsmarkit.com

Results from the second round of Peru’s presidential election

Results from the second round of Peru's 6 June presidential election show that at the time of writing on 28 June far-left candidate Pedro Castillo had received 50.12% of the vote. With 100% of votes counted, the National Elections Jury (Jurado Nacional de Elecciones: JNE) has stated that it will announce the winner of the election only once a process of review and resolution of requests for annulment has concluded.
Presidential Electionmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Fear was the guideline”: How the media operated to harm Castillo and benefit Fujimori in the Peruvian presidential elections

The teacher and leftist unionist Pedro Castillo surprised locals and strangers when, on April 11, the electoral authorities of Peru confirmed what until then seemed unthinkable. With no experience in the great spheres of politics, ignored by the mainstream media and despite a communication campaign limited almost exclusively to social networks, the Peru Libre candidate won first place in the general elections, and agreed to the ballot for The presidency.
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

The request for an international audit of the results in Peru: Fujimori’s new post-election maneuver

The Peruvian right-wing candidate, Keiko Fujimori, announced that this Monday she will deliver a letter to the outgoing president, Francisco Sagasti, requesting an international audit of the results of the second presidential round, which have been questioned due to their political background, and where the leftist Pedro Castillo was left with an advantage of 44,000 votes, at the end of the official scrutiny.
Advocacygo955.com

Peru braces for protests as election body slams ‘interruptive arts’

LIMA (Reuters) – Peruvians supporting socialist Pedro Castillo and right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori prepared to take to the streets on Saturday amid swirling uncertainty over the result of a tight June 6 presidential election that has been held up by legal challenges. The already tense election process was plunged into...
WorldUS News and World Report

Peru's Castillo Signals Central Bank Stability if Election Win Confirmed

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's socialist presidential candidate Pedro Castillo said on Saturday he wanted to keep on the head of the central bank Julio Velarde if he was confirmed the winner of a June 6 election as expected, an important signal of stability for markets. In a speech to supporters...
Presidential Electionamericanpeoplenews.com

Peru vote review to resume as country braces for protests | Elections News

Supporters of presumed president-elect Pedro Castillo and right-wing Keiko Fujimori are taking to streets of Lima. Challenges to Peru’s tightly contested presidential election are expected to resume after a new judge was sworn in on Saturday to the panel overseeing disputes, as supporters of rival candidates Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori took to the streets of Lima in protest.
PoliticsBakersfield Californian

Constitutional crisis roils Peru as election official quits

Peru is in the grip of a constitutional crisis as the departure of a key election official creates a new obstacle to naming the next president. Luis Arce, one of the four-member committee responsible for declaring the winner of the June 6 presidential vote, was suspended after he refused to take any further part in the electoral process. That makes it impossible for his colleagues to proceed until someone takes his place.
Presidential Electiontheclevelandamerican.com

Peru 2021 Elections Live: Latest News Today June 25 Friday | JNE | வாழ்க | ONPE 100% Results | Point Pedro Castillo | Keiko Fujimori | Free Peru | Celebrity Force | Second round | lbposting | Politics

Transparency is consistent with the OAS Monitoring Mission’s assessment of the performance of special election juries and national election arbitral tribunals in accordance with the current rules of the Civil Association and the guarantee of due process. “Those audios that Mr. Oliveira aired yesterday came out that he wants to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Peru political fog thickens as election count official quits

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s already tense election process was plunged into further disarray after one of the four magistrates on the jury reviewing contested ballots quit after clashing with the other officials over requests to nullify votes. Luis Arce said on Wednesday night he would leave his post after the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

In Peru, A Tense Wait For Final Election Results

U.S. officials are insisting a recent presidential election was free, fair, accessible and peaceful, despite claims by one candidate to the contrary. It may sound familiar to voters here in the U.S., but this is happening in Peru, where its citizens anxiously wait for the final results of the election. The leading candidate, Pedro Castillo, has had a narrow lead of about 44,000 votes. The runner-up, Keiko Fujimori, is claiming fraud. She's seeking to have tens of thousands of votes thrown out. Adding to the tension, allegations of harassment by Fujimori's supporters directed towards electoral authorities and even journalists covering the events.
Presidential ElectionBloomberg

U.S. Says Peru’s Contested Election Was ‘Model of Democracy’

The U.S. described Peru’s contested presidential elections as “free, fair, accessible and peaceful,” contradicting claims made by right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori that the vote was plagued by irregularities. “Those recent elections are a model of democracy in the region,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Tuesday,...
Presidential ElectionPublic Radio International PRI

Racism in Peru’s presidential election

Peru’s fiercely contested campaign for president, in which the schoolteacher and farmer Pedro Castillo has a narrow lead, has brought to the surface a legacy of the country’s historic marginalization of Indigenous people. The World’s Latin America correspondent Jorge Valencia reports.
SocietyRepublic

European watchdog warns Hungary over possible rights abuses

BRUSSELS — Recent laws introduced in Hungary regulating marriage and gender identity risk discriminating against LGBT people and should have been put to citizens for public consultation before they were passed, Europe’s top rights watchdog said Tuesday. Among other things, the changes to the Hungarian Constitution in December 2020 altered...
Middle EastPosted by
The Associated Press

Turkey: pro-Kurdish politician released from prison

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A prominent Turkish opposition legislator was released from prison on Tuesday, days after the country’s top court ruled his rights to freedom and to exercise politics had been violated, the country’s state-run news agency reported. Anadolu Agency said Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish...

Comments / 0

Community Policy