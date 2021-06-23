Election results: Fujimori meets a wall: Election tribunal enters final phase to decide a winner in Peru | International
Review process Costello's victory in the election In Peru it is in its final stages of non-return. There is no room for further appeals. The opinion of the Electoral Court, which began this Tuesday to review the declarations put forward by candidate Keiko Fujimori, will be the first step in declaring a winner. At the previous shelter, all of the cancellations proposed by the candidate were rejected because the fraud he was referring to had not been proven.