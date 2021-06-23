Election results: Fujimori meets a wall: Election tribunal enters final phase to decide a winner in Peru | International

U.S. officials are insisting a recent presidential election was free, fair, accessible and peaceful, despite claims by one candidate to the contrary. It may sound familiar to voters here in the U.S., but this is happening in Peru, where its citizens anxiously wait for the final results of the election. The leading candidate, Pedro Castillo, has had a narrow lead of about 44,000 votes. The runner-up, Keiko Fujimori, is claiming fraud. She's seeking to have tens of thousands of votes thrown out. Adding to the tension, allegations of harassment by Fujimori's supporters directed towards electoral authorities and even journalists covering the events.