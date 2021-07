Pierre Post 8 fell at home to Excelsior on Tuesday by a final of 9-5 in a single game. The Eights jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second behind a Matthew Hanson two RBI single but Excelsior would answer with a two run third and fourth inning to take a 4-2 lead. In the top of the fifth, Post 8 committed two errors and Excelsior took advantage scoring five runs to balloon the lead to seven at 9-2. The Eights picked up three runs in the bottom of the seventh in part thanks to two errors and an RBI single from Andy Gordon. Pierre used Elliot Leif, Jack Van Camp and Jayden Wiebe on the mound trying to keep pitch counts low for games on Wednesday and the weekend.