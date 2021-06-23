Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Trial of first person charged under Hong Kong’s national security law begins

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – The trial of the first person charged under the national security law in Hong Kong begins on Wednesday, almost a year after he was charged with driving his motorbike into officers during a rally while carrying a flag with a protest slogan. The case of Tong...

kfgo.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Government#Liberate Hong Kong#National Security#Reuters#The Court Of Appeal#The Communist Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Terrorism
Country
China
Related
Law Enforcementkelo.com

Hong Kong police arrest Apple Daily columnist under security law

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong police arrested on Wednesday a columnist for pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on suspicion of conspiring to collude with a foreign country or foreign forces, in another hit to the besieged newspaper. The latest arrest came after police froze assets of companies linked to the newspaper...
PoliticsGwinnett Daily Post

One year after Hong Kong's national security law, residents feel Beijing's tightening grip

It was approaching midnight on June 30, 2020, when news broke that Beijing had promulgated a national security law in Hong Kong, effective immediately. Since China's rubber-stamp parliament revealed its plans for such legislation the month before, Hong Kongers had been nervously awaiting the details of a law that would reshape their legal, political and media landscape.
Law EnforcementUS News and World Report

In One Year, Hong Kong Arrests 117 People Under New Security Law

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong authorities have arrested 117 people under a national security law imposed one year ago, charging more than 60, mostly democratic politicians, activists, journalists and students. On June 30, 2020, Beijing imposed the security law in Hong Kong following months of often-violent pro-democracy protests, effectively...
Indiamynews13.com

Hong Kong freedoms fade as security law muzzles dissent

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong is still China’s wealthiest, most capitalist city. Its vistas of skyscrapers and sea framed by dragon-backed emerald peaks are as stunning as ever. But a year after Beijing imposed a harsh national security law on the former British colony, the civil liberties that raised hopes for more democracy among many of its 7 million people are fading.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Hong Kong protester who crashed motorcycle into police pleads not guilty in first security law trial

The first person to stand trial under Hong Kong’s national security law pleaded not guilty to charges of terrorism and inciting secession as his trial began on Wednesday. Tong Ying-kit was arrested on 1 July last year, just a day after the controversial national security law  came into effect.Mr Tong, 24, was accused of driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers during protests while bearing a flag with the slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times.”The slogan is now deemed illegal under the security law, with the city government saying last year that it suggests separatism...
ChinaThe Guardian

‘They can’t speak freely’: Hong Kong a year after the national security law

One year after Beijing imposed a national security law (NSL) on Hong Kong, the city has been drastically and fundamentally changed. Political opposition has been largely crushed, pro-democracy newspapers have been forced to close or self-censor, political and advocacy groups have disbanded. Thousands of residents have fled overseas. At least...
Chinajack1065.com

Hong Kong security law is ‘a human rights emergency’ – Amnesty

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong authorities have used a new national security law to target dissent and justify “censorship, harassment, arrests and prosecutions that violate human rights”, Amnesty International said on Wednesday, a year after the law was implemented. Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in June last...
WorldPosted by
AFP

'Unstoppable storm': rights take back seat under Hong Kong security law

China's national security law for Hong Kong has shaken the city's legal foundations in the year since it was imposed, lawyers say, with court decisions and sweeping new powers for prosecution fuelling concerns about rights and the rule of law. They alleged that Hong Kong courts now only "paid lip service" to rights when national security rules came up against longstanding protections in the city's own legal system.
ChinaWashington Post

One year on, here’s how China’s national security law has changed Hong Kong

In the past month, under mounting government pressure, Hong Kong’s Apple Daily closed — eliminating the city’s most influential pro-democracy newspaper. China banned two annual democratic traditions — the June 4 vigil to commemorate the Tiananmen Massacre and the July 1 march commemorating Hong Kong’s 1997 handover to China — on public health grounds, although most coronavirus restrictions have been lifted. Chief Executive Carrie Lam refused to say whether such protests would be categorically banned by the national security law (NSL) passed a year ago. But since the law has been used as a pretext to silence critics of the government’s authority, activists worry that any mass protests would trigger arrests and punishment under the NSL, since the protests, by their nature, are criticisms.
PoliticsPosted by
WGAU

China's Xi attacks calls for technology blockades

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday attacked calls from some in the U.S. and its allies to limit their dependency on Chinese suppliers and block the sharing of technologies. In a speech to representatives of leftist political parties in more than 100 countries, Xi said China’s...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Timeline - the Impact of the National Security Law on Hong Kong One Year On

(Reuters) - Here is a timeline of developments since China imposed national security legislation in Hong Kong a year ago, making anything Beijing regards as subversion, secession, terrorism or colluding with foreign forces punishable by up to life in prison. June 30: Beijing's national security law for Hong Kong takes...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

Russian Official Warns Conflict Between China, U.S. Would 'Exterminate All Mankind'

Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov doesn't see war breaking out between China, Russia and the U.S., but if it did, it would "exterminate all mankind." As the United States' relationship with Russia and China deteriorated, the two countries grew closer. Russia and China have denied that there are any current plans for a military alliance, although both have kept the door open to the possibility of one, raising concerns that a pact between Moscow and Beijing could disrupt the world order.

Comments / 0

Community Policy