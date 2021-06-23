Cancel
NBA

Detroit Pistons Secure First Overall Pick in 2021 Draft

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Pistons have secured the number one overall pick for the 2021 NBA Draft. https://twitter.com/BenGolliver/status/1407502783482302464. The Pistons were 20-52 this season, which was the worst record in the Eastern Conference, only behind the Houston Rockets for the worse record in the league at 17-55. The team committed to rebuilding early in the season, seeing departures from Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose to the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks, respectively.

