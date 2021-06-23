Detroit Pistons Secure First Overall Pick in 2021 Draft
The Detroit Pistons have secured the number one overall pick for the 2021 NBA Draft. https://twitter.com/BenGolliver/status/1407502783482302464. The Pistons were 20-52 this season, which was the worst record in the Eastern Conference, only behind the Houston Rockets for the worse record in the league at 17-55. The team committed to rebuilding early in the season, seeing departures from Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose to the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks, respectively.www.sportsgrid.com