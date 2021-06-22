Three siblings get Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as part of global trials in young children

As the summer season begins this year, there are many promising developments in our ongoing battle against COVID-19. As cases and hospitalization rates continue to fall and restrictive measures are being relaxed, many of us are undoubtedly looking forward to this summer after over a year of lockdowns and masks. One group that is certainly excited for summer are Maryland’s children. Whether it be going back to summer camp or enjoying the local pool, many activities that children often look forward to during summer time will be happening this year. I encourage you to let your children enjoy this summer but I have one request: please vaccinate your children against COVID-19.