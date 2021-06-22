Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Three siblings get Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as part of global trials in young children

By Radio Pacific, Inc
My Clallam County
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JEFFERSON, La.) — Three American siblings have received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as part of global clinical trials for young children. Christian Bui, 3, and Sloan Bui, 14 months, both got the initial shot on Monday at Ochsner Hospital for Children in Jefferson, Louisiana, just outside New Orleans. Their older sister, 6-year-old Ellie Bui, got her first dose earlier this month.

