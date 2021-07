Hector Herrera sends a message to Rogelio Funes Mori in the midst of a controversy over the tri-forwards, who was transferred against Nigeria in his first match. Rogelio Funes Mori, The forward of the Mexican national team, was first posted on his social networks as a scorer for El Tri. The new Aztec attack uploaded a photo that marked its first scoring celebration with a team led by Gerardo Martino, which the Montreal players responded to in addition to the captain Hector Herrera.