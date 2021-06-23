University Credit Union supports Orono restaurants and donates $5 to the Maine Credit Union's Campaign for Ending Hunger

AUGUSTA, Maine — After nearly 200 COVID-19 briefings, the Maine Center for Disease Control and state officials held the last regularly scheduled briefing Wednesday afternoon, marking a new chapter for Maine in the fight against COVID-19. Maine Gov. Janet Mills joined Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah and Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew for the briefing Wednesday. Unlike most briefings since the pandemic reached Maine last March, Wednesday's briefing was held in person in the State House's Cabinet Room, similar to some of the very first briefings.