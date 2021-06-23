Cancel
Orono, ME

University Credit Union supports Orono restaurants and donates $5 to the Maine Credit Union's Campaign for Ending Hunger

 14 days ago
ORONO, Maine — The University Credit Union has a new three-day initiative that aims to support some of the restaurants in Orono and give back to hungry Mainers. From Tuesday, June 22 to Thursday, June 24, people can visit any of the six participating Orono restaurants listed below. The University Credit Union will donate $5 per order to the Campaign for Ending Hunger.

