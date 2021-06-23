Man accused of kicking, killing dog in Seattle arrested again

SEATTLE - The man accused of kicking a 14-year-old dog to death in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood has been arrested and taken into custody. On May 29, On Saturday, 67-year-old John Hickey was walking his 14-year-old dog, Alice, in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood when he was approached by a man, later identified as Courtney Williams. Williams allegedly demanded Hickey's jacket but backed off when he was threatened with pepper spray by Hickey.