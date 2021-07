UCLA Football Recruiting Analyst Branden Jones breaks down the college football divisions with extensive insight on how each classification of college football operates. What is your WHY for college football? Is it a pipeline to the NFL? Is it for the love of the game? Is it for the college degree? Is it to prove doubters wrong? Whatever your motivation, there is a place in college football for you; however, just because you want it doesn’t mean you’ll get it. To better understand the recruiting process, all prospects need to know what is out there, how programs stack their rosters, and, more importantly, how they distribute scholarship offers.