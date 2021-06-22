Dark Horse Announces New Horror Series ‘Mazebook’

Chainsaw Man has been making some big waves with the recent release of the first trailer for the upcoming anime series produced by the legendary Studio MAPPA, and the creator of the bizarre manga, Tatsuki Fujimoto, recently participated in an interview wherein the mangaka revealed which horror movie inspired the insane series. Though there have been plenty of nefarious slashers in the world of horror throughout the decades, only one has based itself entirely around the device known as the chainsaw, so it definitely shouldn't be too surprising to learn which horror icon inspired the story of Denji and company.