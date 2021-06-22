Dark Horse Announces New Horror Series ‘Mazebook’
Award-winning comic book creator Jeff Lemire–of Sweet Tooth and Black Hammer fame–invites horror fans to escape a deadly maze. The new horror comic offering Mazebook from Dark Horse Comics is a five-issue limited series–written and drawn by Lemire–that follows a grieving father as he enters a dangerous maze to save his lost daughter, as reported by comicsbeat.com. Check out the Mazebook No. 1 covers by Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino on this page.www.horrornewsnetwork.net