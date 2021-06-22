Arclight Films Nabs Worldwide Rights to ‘Wyrmwood: Apocalypse’

( © Jim Lane/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) We all know everything is opening back up again. However, at least in the part of Los Angeles where I live, few establishments actually shuttered their windows throughout the entire pandemic – malls were still open (albeit with limited capacity), many restaurants made outdoor accommodations, and even a few gyms made COVID-related adjustments. But one venue that couldn’t mold to the times – and that I imagine all of us are thrilled to see dusting off the cobwebs – was the movie theater. That said, I went with my family to see In The Heights just this past weekend, and it was as if nothing had changed! Seriously, at some point Lin-Manuel Miranda and others involved in the film popped on the screen just to thank the audience for being brave enough to return to theaters or whatever, and we all applauded. It was weird.