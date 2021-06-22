Cancel
Arclight Films Nabs Worldwide Rights to ‘Wyrmwood: Apocalypse’

By Rob Caprilozzi
horrornewsnetwork.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Hamilton, the Chairman of Arclight Films, announced that the company will handle worldwide distribution rights for the zombie film Wyrmwood: Apocalypse. The official synopsis of the film, according to Arclight, is as follows: In a zombie-infested Australian wasteland, soldier Rhys has dedicated his life to tracking and capturing survivors for the Surgeon General in hopes of finding a cure. But when he learns all is not as it seems, he must team up with Maxi, and siblings Brooke and Barry to race against the clock and save the one person who may be the key to ending the apocalypse.

www.horrornewsnetwork.net
MoviesSFGate

Heretic Nabs World Rights to Cannes Critics' Week Selection 'Feathers' (EXCLUSIVE)

Heretic, the Athens-based boutique production company and sales agent, has acquired world sales rights for “Feathers,” the feature-length debut of Egyptian writer-director Omar El Zohairy, which will have its premiere in Cannes Critics’ Week. “Feathers” explores a family’s transformation when a magic trick goes awry at a birthday party, and...
MoviesScreendaily

SPC acquires worldwide rights to SXSW audience award winner ‘Who We Are’

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired worldwide rights to Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler’s SXSW audience award winner Who We Are – A Chronicle Of Racism In America. Following an awards qualifying run, the documentary will open on January 14, 2022, and expand through February during Black History Month. Who We...
Scotland, CTMiddletown Press

'Moonfall' Studio AGC Launches Supernatural Thriller 'Consecration' (EXCLUSIVE)

“Moonfall” co-producer and sales agent AGC Studios is launching the Christopher Smith-directed supernatural thriller “Consecration.”. Stuart Ford’s independent studio will fully finance and co-produce the pic alongside BigScope Films and Moonriver Content. The movie turns on events following the suspicious death of a priest, whose sister goes to the Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to find out what really happened to her brother. There, she soon uncovers murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about her own shadowy past that brings long-buried trauma to the surface.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Val Kilmer Doc from Amazon Studios, A24 Gets First Trailer Before Cannes Premiere

Since revealing his two-year battle with throat cancer in 2017—during which he received two tracheotomies, hindering his voice to the point where he now needs a voice box to speak—actor Val Kilmer had stepped away from the spotlight. But now, with the use of old home video footage and narration from his son, Jack, the prolific actor tells the story of his life in the upcoming documentary Val, set to premiere at Cannes on July 7.
Moviesimdb.com

The Universal-Peacock Deal Proves Premium VOD Is Lucrative

Universal, Disney, and Warner Bros. remain at the forefront of redefining feature-film distribution. Today, Universal announced that as of 2022 all theatrical releases — including Focus Features, which has its own distribution and marketing operation — will move to the Peacock subscription platform “no later than” four months after their initial domestic theatrical debut.
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘Army Of The Dead’ Prequel Drops Tantalizing Images

Horror fans have been waiting for news about the live-action prequel to Zack Snyder’s riveting Netflix zombie movie Army of the Dead. Well, here’s something to chew on. Army of Thieves–which spotlights the mercenary Ludwig Dieter first seen in Army of the Dead–is now slated to hit Netflix this fall, according to JoBlo.com. No exact date has been announced at this time, so–as they say–stay tuned.
Moviescheektowagabee.com

Film

Fri. 25-thurs. 1 Dream Horse — Based on a true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town bartender. Features Tori Collette and Damian Lewis, 4 and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 25 and 26; 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday, June 27; and 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 28-July 1, at The Aurora Theatre, […]
Comicsdistrictchronicles.com

Marvel Has Failed X-Men’s Apocalypse in Comics, Too

Fox’s X-Men: Apocalypse wasted one of Marvel’s greatest mutant villains – but the truth is, the comics have failed Apocalypse just as badly. Marvel has failed the X-Men villain Apocalypse both in the movies and in the comics. Introduced in the comics back in the ’80s, Apocalypse is traditionally viewed as a classic X-Men villain. He’s a powerful mutant who wields the power of the Celestials, and he’s typically been devoted to a fanatical doctrine of “survival of the fittest,” seeking to prune the weak from the gene pool. Apocalypse is particularly well known for creating several iterations of Horsemen, sworn servants who are mutated by Celestial technology and brainwashed to do his bidding.
Celebritieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Legendary Director Richard Donner Passes Away

Sad news today, as Deadline is reporting that legendary director Richard Donner has passed away today. Donner got his start in television where he directed episodes for a whole slew of well-known shows of the 1960’s and 1970’s, including The Rifleman, Route 66, The Twilight Zone, Perry Mason, Gilligan’s Island and Kojak, just to name a few. He returned as an Executive Producer in 1989 for the horror fan favorite, Tales from the Crypt.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Greg Berlanti & Sarah Schechter Form Movie Partnership With Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Prolific duo Greg Berlanti & Sarah Schechter have set their Berlanti/Schechter Films banner to an exclusive first-look feature film deal at Netflix. The film pact with Netflix comes two and a half years before Berlanti’s mega overall deal with Warner Bros. Television — valued at as much as $400 million — is slated to end. It signals that the most prolific producer in the history of television, who had renewed his TV studio deal with the previous Warner Media/Warner Bros TV regime, could be in play.
Los Angeles, CAyounghollywood.com

Goodbye Arclight, Hello Regal: An Optimistic Epilogue

( © Jim Lane/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) We all know everything is opening back up again. However, at least in the part of Los Angeles where I live, few establishments actually shuttered their windows throughout the entire pandemic – malls were still open (albeit with limited capacity), many restaurants made outdoor accommodations, and even a few gyms made COVID-related adjustments. But one venue that couldn’t mold to the times – and that I imagine all of us are thrilled to see dusting off the cobwebs – was the movie theater. That said, I went with my family to see In The Heights just this past weekend, and it was as if nothing had changed! Seriously, at some point Lin-Manuel Miranda and others involved in the film popped on the screen just to thank the audience for being brave enough to return to theaters or whatever, and we all applauded. It was weird.
Port Townsend, WAPort Townsend Leader

Dead Max is back in ‘Furball of the Apocalypse’

Every panel of the Dead Max Comix transport you back to middle school. On every page, you can almost hear the metallic slam of locker doors and the shrill ring of the class bell. With the crack of the spine, you’re again in the thick of it – weaving between peers, bullies, and hormones, all swimming the hallways upstream.
Santa Monica, CApalisadesnews.com

AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?

AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver City. Learn more in this video made possible by Future Elite Academy.
TV Seriesuncrazed.com

Black Summer – The Most Underrated On-Screen Apocalypse

Black Summer has returned to Netflix for its second season and though the survivors may have fled the hordes of zombies infesting the cities, season 2 proves that nowhere is safe. Somewhat obscured within the vast library of content that is Netflix, Black Summer is a hidden gem for its...

