Arclight Films Nabs Worldwide Rights to ‘Wyrmwood: Apocalypse’
Gary Hamilton, the Chairman of Arclight Films, announced that the company will handle worldwide distribution rights for the zombie film Wyrmwood: Apocalypse. The official synopsis of the film, according to Arclight, is as follows: In a zombie-infested Australian wasteland, soldier Rhys has dedicated his life to tracking and capturing survivors for the Surgeon General in hopes of finding a cure. But when he learns all is not as it seems, he must team up with Maxi, and siblings Brooke and Barry to race against the clock and save the one person who may be the key to ending the apocalypse.www.horrornewsnetwork.net