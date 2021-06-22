Cancel
A24 Reveals More About ‘The Green Knight’ in Latest Teaser Trailer

By Rob Caprilozzi
horrornewsnetwork.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA24 dropped a trailer today which helps catch up viewers on the legend of The Green Knight. The trailer, which can be seen below, comes in at over three minutes and features narration by Ralph Ineson. The official synopsis, according to A24, is as follows: An epic fantasy adventure based...

www.horrornewsnetwork.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dev Patel
Person
Ralph Ineson
Person
Kate Dickie
Person
Barry Keoghan
Person
Sean Harris
Person
Alicia Vikander
Person
Erin Kellyman
Person
Joel Edgerton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A24#The Green Knight#Horror News Network
