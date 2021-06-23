New Rock Hill CVS to hold giveaway to celebrate grand opening on Cherry Road

The new CVS Pharmacy on Cherry Road in Rock Hill will have giveaways, and extras for blood donors, as part of its opening plans. A grand opening and ribbon cutting is planned for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. The 2870 Cherry Road pharmacy site is in the Riverwalk area. It will have a full-service pharmacy and drive-thru, plus a digital photo cafe. There will be free items given out during the grand opening.