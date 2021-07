BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. — The Rockingham Free Public Library kicks off its 2021 Summer Reading Program with Modern Times Theater in “The Perils of Mr. Punch: That’s the Story of My Life” on Wednesday, July 7, at 5 p.m. at the Rockingham Recreation Center under the open-air pavilion. In case of inclement weather, the rain date will be July 15 at 5 p.m., also at the Rockingham Rec. Check in with the library at (802) 463-4270 or rockinghamlibrary.org for updates. This all-ages program is free and open to the public and is presented with financial support from the Vermont Department of Libraries.