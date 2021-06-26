Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Forty Cadets graduated from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Police Officer Standards and Training Academy

Posted by 
Ashley Lideau
Ashley Lideau
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLXvH_0acZHeVD00
Session 22 Day Class/stpso.com

NEW ORLEANS, LA — On Monday evening, June 14, 40 cadets representing five different agencies graduated from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Police Officer Standards and Training Academy during a special ceremony at First Baptist Church of Covington.

There are 21 cadets from Session 22 Day Class and 19 cadets from the Session N-10 Night Class that graduated from the P.O.S.T Academy. Among those graduates, four members were given awards for each class that performed the best in three categories of instructions: academics, physical fitness, firearms, and to recognize the most improved in physical fitness.

These are the awardee of each category:

1. The “Top Cop” (Highest Overall GPA) award

  • Deputy Abby Lindsey for Session 22
  • Deputy Michael Scarlato for Session N-10.

2. The “Gunslinger” (Overall Firearms) award

  • Deputy Justin Baldo for Session 22
  • Deputy Michael Scarlato for Session N-10.

3. The “Fit for Duty” (Overall Physical Fitness)

  • Deputy Blayne Necaise for Session 22
  • Deputy Rhett Restivo for Session N-10.

4. The “No Pain, No Gain” (Most Improved Physical Fitness)

  • Deputy Abby Lindsey for Session 22
  • Deputy Chadwick Collings, J.D. for Session N-10.

The forty graduates have completed more than 500 hours of academic and physical training, evaluation, and testing at the academy and received P.O.S.T. Level I certification by the State of Louisiana.

Sheriff Randy Smith applauded the graduates for deciding to seek a profession in law enforcement when the support for law enforcement officers is lacking. He also encourages the graduates to continue working and learn new things in the job to advance their careers and thank their families for supporting them.

“I am extremely proud of each and every one of you and wish you all the best. This is a great day for all of the agencies represented and the communities they serve. We don’t give these certificates away they have to earn them,” remarked Sheriff Smith.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Ashley Lideau

Ashley Lideau

New Orleans, LA
93
Followers
86
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Bayou baby in the Big Easy!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Covington, LA
Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Academy#Cadets#Forty#First Baptist Church#Overall Physical Fitness#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Ashley Lideau

St. Tammany Parish Library lifts most COVID-19 restrictions as it enters Phase 3

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The St. Tammany Parish Library announced that most COVID-19 limitations had been lifted, allowing customers to return and fully access their 12 branches. "We are happy to resume some pre-COVID services and lift capacity limits. As we move forward, we will continue to evaluate operations and modify as-needed, based on our progress through this pandemic," said Kelly LaRocca, Director of the St. Tammany Parish Library.
Slidell, LAPosted by
Ashley Lideau

Slidell Police Department announces several job openings

LOGAN WEAVER/UnsplashSLIDELL, LA — The Slidell Police Department announces two job openings through their official website this June. The Slidell PD is proud of its national accreditation, and the department has created strict admittance standards to reflect this status. They are now opening two positions as Communications Officer and Police Officer.

Comments / 1

Community Policy