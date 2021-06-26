Forty Cadets graduated from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Police Officer Standards and Training Academy

Session 22 Day Class/stpso.com

NEW ORLEANS, LA — On Monday evening, June 14, 40 cadets representing five different agencies graduated from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Police Officer Standards and Training Academy during a special ceremony at First Baptist Church of Covington.

There are 21 cadets from Session 22 Day Class and 19 cadets from the Session N-10 Night Class that graduated from the P.O.S.T Academy. Among those graduates, four members were given awards for each class that performed the best in three categories of instructions: academics, physical fitness, firearms, and to recognize the most improved in physical fitness.

These are the awardee of each category:

1. The “Top Cop” (Highest Overall GPA) award

Deputy Abby Lindsey for Session 22

Deputy Michael Scarlato for Session N-10.

2. The “Gunslinger” (Overall Firearms) award

Deputy Justin Baldo for Session 22

Deputy Michael Scarlato for Session N-10.

3. The “Fit for Duty” (Overall Physical Fitness)

Deputy Blayne Necaise for Session 22

Deputy Rhett Restivo for Session N-10.

4. The “No Pain, No Gain” (Most Improved Physical Fitness)

Deputy Abby Lindsey for Session 22

Deputy Chadwick Collings, J.D. for Session N-10.

The forty graduates have completed more than 500 hours of academic and physical training, evaluation, and testing at the academy and received P.O.S.T. Level I certification by the State of Louisiana.

Sheriff Randy Smith applauded the graduates for deciding to seek a profession in law enforcement when the support for law enforcement officers is lacking. He also encourages the graduates to continue working and learn new things in the job to advance their careers and thank their families for supporting them.

“I am extremely proud of each and every one of you and wish you all the best. This is a great day for all of the agencies represented and the communities they serve. We don’t give these certificates away they have to earn them,” remarked Sheriff Smith.

