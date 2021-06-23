Pima County offering summer youth program at community centers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation will soon offer a summer youth program at several community centers next month from July 6-29. The program will be offered at Catalina Community Center, Drexel Heights Community Center, Ellie Towne Flowing Well Community Center, Littletown Community Center, and Robles Ranch Community Centers from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.www.kold.com