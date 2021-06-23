Allen County commissioners, police, and fire chiefs discuss dispatch
Allen County commissioners met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of the county's dispatch. Commissioners met with fire and police chiefs within the county to discuss the future as their current 3-year contract is up at the end of the month. Currently, the dispatch center is located at the Allen County Sheriff's Office. One idea discussed, which has been talked about in the past, would be having a centralized dispatch, where a board of directors would oversee the operations, which could shorten response times.www.hometownstations.com