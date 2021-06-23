Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

NXT: Roderick Strong Returns in Thrilling The Diamond Mine Debut

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter weeks of teases, tonight's NXT was finally the official debut of the Diamond Mine, and they ended up making quite the impression. The long-awaited debut happened right at the end of the show after a thrilling match between Cruiserweight Champion Kushida and Kyle O'Reilly. O'Reilly ended up getting the best of Kushida in this match-up, and Kushida gave him a hug and congratulated him on his victory. Thing is neither person had time to really do much else, as they were attacked by people in black hoodies. They then really ganged up on Kushida, and when they fully revealed their faces, it was none other than Roderick Strong leading the charge, but it gets much better.

comicbook.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideki Suzuki
Person
Kyle O'reilly
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Roderick Strong
Person
Io Shirai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Nxt#The Way Hit Row#Great American Bash#The Robert Stone Brand#The Diamond Mine#Usa Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Kyle O’Reilly Talks Motivation Behind His New Character In WWE NXT

NXT wrestler Kyle O’Reilly sat down for an interview with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling to discuss his upcoming match at the Great American Bash against Adam Cole. During the interview O’Reilly discussed his new character and where he draws inspiration from. He noted that he is still early on in the process and that he is still figuring the character out. He also noted that he is currently more focused on being his authentic self and having fun during this part of his career.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE NXT Great American Bash live results: O'Reilly vs. Cole

The Great American Bash returns again as WWE presents a special episode of NXT tonight. A grudge match will take place in the main event as former Undisputed Era stablemates Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole face off. O'Reilly defeated Cole when they met in an unsanctioned match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver this April.
WWEPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Adam Cole looks to be Numero Uno — in card games or wrestling ring

If Adam Cole had accomplished nothing else during the recent pandemic lockdown, at least he helped make Uno cool again. Since April 2020, the former NXT champion has played the card game weekly with fellow WWE superstars Xavier Woods, Cesaro and Tyler Breeze — and it is streamed weekly for the public’s enjoyment on Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, complete with trash talk, catchphrases and ...
WWEbleedingcool.com

NXT Great American Bash Preview- Title Matches & Grudge Matches!

Hey gang! Tonight will see NXT in a patriotic color scheme as the brand will host its now annual Summer event, The Great American Bash. Even though it's on free TV, this show is essentially a pay-per-view event for the brand and with that, we will see most of the major titles defended on the show, along with the next chapter in NXT's biggest feud.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

NXT Great American Bash Results: MSK and LA Knight retain

NXT presented the Great American Bash for this week’s edition of the show. There was a big tag team title match with MSK defending against Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher. Plus, Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly were meeting in what was expected to be a violent main event rematch. The...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

WWE Files New Trademark On Recently Debuted NXT Superstar

WWE has filed a new trademark on a superstar who debuted on Tuesday's NXT. On June 21, WWE filed to trademark "Elektra Lopez," who is the former Karissa Rivera. Lopez made her NXT debut on Tuesday, losing to Franky Monet. Full trademark description:. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G...
WWEringsidenews.com

New Diamond Mine Stable Invades Closing Of WWE NXT This Week

WWE has aired trailers for the Diamond Mine for weeks, and they promised that the Diamond Mine would be open this week. Fans watched the whole episode, but they didn’t see the Diamond Mine until the very end of the show. Malcom Bivens led a new stable to the ring...
WWE411mania.com

The Diamond Mine’s Reportedly Planned For Months, Other Members Were Discussed

The Diamond Mine made its debut finally on this week’s NXT, but the plans for the stable started much earlier according to a new report. The stable was revealed to be Roderick Strong, Hideki Suzuki, and Tyler Rust with Malcolm Bivens as their manager, attacking Kushida. According to Fightful Select, the stable is part of NXT increasing their focus on the Cruiserweight division, which Kushida serves as champion of.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Breakout Tournament Returning Soon

The WWE NXT Breakout Tournament is returning for 2021. The matches held at tonight’s pre-NXT WWE 205 Live taping from the Capitol Wrestling Center were qualifying matches with the winners earning spots in the tournament. Matches taped were Guru Raaj vs. Andre Chase, and Desmond Troy vs. Joe Gacy. Chase...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

New faction debuts on this week’s episode of NXT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The Diamond Mine made its presence felt at the end of this week’s episode of NXT. The new faction, comprised of Roderick Strong, Tyler Rust, and Hideki Suzuki with Malcolm Bivens, debuted and took out Kushida as the show went off the air. Kushida lost to Kyle O’Reilly in the main event. After the match, Adam Cole brawled with O’Reilly and left Kushida alone in the ring. That’s when the Strong, Rust, and Suzuki attacked.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Parker Boudreaux Teases WWE NXT Debut With Triple H Photo

Top WWE prospect Parker Boudreaux could be nearing his WWE NXT debut. The former college football player took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a “pointing photo” with Triple H, along with the following caption:. It’s time to play the game. Over the past few years, Triple H has used...
WWEPWMania

New Details On The Diamond Mine Opening In WWE NXT

As reported after Tuesday’s NXT, the show featured “the opening” of The Diamond Mine as the group debuted after the main event. The group includes Roderick Strong, who beat down NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida, Hideki Suzuki, Tyler Rust, and Malcolm Bivens as their manager. It was previously reported how there...
WWEWWE

What will Diamond Mine have in store for NXT tonight?

The Diamond Mine is open for business, and the rest of NXT is on notice. After Roderick Strong led his group consisting of Tyler Rust, Malcolm Bivens and another mysterious Superstar to the ring to attack NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida last week, there is just one other question left to answer: What’s next?
WWE411mania.com

Wesley Blake Says He’d Be Open to An NXT Return

Wesley Blake would be down for an NXT return if a Samoa Joe-type situation was in the cards for him. Blake spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and was asked if he would be open to a return to the brand if WWE decided they wanted to bring him back similar to how Joe was re-signed for the Tuesday night brand.
WWEPWMania

Two Released WWE Stars Were Considered For The Diamond Mine Faction

It is being reported by Fightful Select that there was talk of having both Arturo Ruas and Marina Shafir join the Diamond Mine stable. It was said that Ruas “was informed a few days ahead of time that plans had changed for him” and there had apparently been talk of having Shafir be the “female enforcer” of the group at a later date.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT News – The Diamond Mine Debuts, Roderick Strong’s Return, More

On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, we witnessed the long anticipated debut of “The Diamond Mine” after weeks of buildup. After Kyle O’Reilly defeated Kushida in the main event, the combination of Roderick Strong, Hideki Suzuki, and Tyler Rust came down to ringside. Strong would attack Kushida, as the three men began an all-out assault on the Cruiserweight Champion. Malcolm Bivens then joined the three in the ring and revealed that they were the Diamond Mine, standing over Kushida to end the show.
WWEringsidenews.com

Diamond Mine Plans Pushed Back Several Times Before WWE NXT Debut

WWE debuted a new stable on NXT this week. Now the Diamond Mine is on the black and gold brand. The Malcolm Bivens led stable could do a lot of damage in NXT. It was previously reported that WWE plans on putting more of a focus on the Cruiserweight Division in NXT. The Diamond Mine is a part of those plans according to Fightful Select.

Comments / 0

Community Policy