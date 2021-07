The Fox News bubble is expanding. According to a report from The New York Times, Rupert Murdoch, the billionaire media mogul and lizard person wearing the least convincing human suit, is getting ready to launch Fox Weather. The new streaming service will provide around the clock weather programming that will be sure to have all of the typical charm of other Fox programming — which is to say, it will almost certainly turn the weather into a constant source of controversy and conspiracy at the very moment in history that we can least afford it.