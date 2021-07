The Austin ISD board of trustees unanimously approved June 24 the $1.78 billion budget for fiscal year 2021-22. The budget consists of $1.58 billion for the general fund, $35.7 million for the food service fund and $162.5 million for the debt service fund. Of the money that makes up the general fund, $709.4 million will be paid to the state for recapture. Recapture, often referred to as Robin Hood, means schools have to pay a certain amount of their property tax revenue to the state to help all school districts have the same amount of money to spend per child. The current recapture for this fiscal year is $675 million, Interim Chief Financial Officer George Gogonas said during a presentation.