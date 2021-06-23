Cancel
NBA

Detroit Pistons win 2021 NBA Draft Lottery; Houston Rockets get No. 2 pick

By Connor Grott
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DsQ0W_0acZGv9h00
Oklahoma State forward Cade Cunningham is expected to be taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft in July. Photo courtesy of OSU Athletics/Wikimedia Commons

June 22 (UPI) -- The Detroit Pistons earned the top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after winning the league's annual draft lottery Tuesday.

"We get to add another young player to the restoration process," Pistons general manager Troy Weaver said. "We're excited to be in this position. But it means that we've got a lot of work to do.

"We're going to be diligent about it, but it always helps to be able to add a No. 1 pick from a talented group of players to choose from."

With the No. 1 pick in July's draft, the Pistons are expected to take Oklahoma State standout forward Cade Cunningham, who became just the fourth player to win Big 12 Player and Freshman of the Year honors in the same season. He averaged 20.2 points per game in his lone season with the Cowboys.

Unless the Pistons trade the top selection, the franchise will be picking at No. 1 for the first time since drafting Hall of Fame center Bob Lanier in 1970.

The Houston Rockets (17-55), who finished with the worst record in the regular season, received the No. 2 pick, followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers at No. 3 and the Toronto Raptors at No. 4.

The Orlando Magic will get the No. 5 and No. 8 selections, with the Oklahoma City Thunder picking at No. 6. The Golden State Warriors also have two lottery picks -- No. 7 (via the Minnesota Timberwolves) and No. 14.

The rest of the lottery results: the Sacramento Kings pick No. 9, the New Orleans Pelicans at No. 10, the Charlotte Hornets at No. 11, the San Antonio Spurs at No. 12 and the Indiana Pacers at No. 13.

2021 NBA Draft Lottery results, order:

1. Detroit Pistons

2. Houston Rockets

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

4. Toronto Raptors

5. Orlando Magic

6. Oklahoma City Thunder

7. Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota Timberwolves)

8. Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls)

9. Sacramento Kings

10. New Orleans Pelicans

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. San Antonio Spurs

13. Indiana Pacers

14. Golden State Warriors

