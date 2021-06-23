Cancel
Hiawatha, IA

Wolfe Eye Clinic discloses data breech, says hackers may have accessed confidential customer data

By Paul Brennan
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolfe Eye Clinic disclosed on Tuesday it had experienced a data breech earlier this year in which the personal information of its customers may have been stolen. “On February 8, 2021, Wolfe Eye Clinic was the target of a cybersecurity attack that involved an unauthorized third party attempting to gain access to our computer network,” the Marshalltown-based company, which has 20 locations around Iowa — including one in Iowa City and one in Hiawatha — said in a statement posted on its site. “Upon detecting this incident, we moved quickly to secure our network environment and launched a thorough investigation.”

