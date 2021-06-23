Wolfe Eye Clinic discloses data breech, says hackers may have accessed confidential customer data
Wolfe Eye Clinic disclosed on Tuesday it had experienced a data breech earlier this year in which the personal information of its customers may have been stolen. “On February 8, 2021, Wolfe Eye Clinic was the target of a cybersecurity attack that involved an unauthorized third party attempting to gain access to our computer network,” the Marshalltown-based company, which has 20 locations around Iowa — including one in Iowa City and one in Hiawatha — said in a statement posted on its site. “Upon detecting this incident, we moved quickly to secure our network environment and launched a thorough investigation.”littlevillagemag.com