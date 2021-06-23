Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Judge strikes down Iowa’s latest attempt to impose an abortion waiting period

By Paul Brennan
littlevillagemag.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA District Court Judge in Johnson County ruled on Monday that a law mandating a 24-hour waiting period before a woman can have an abortion is unconstitutional, and issued a permanent injunction against the state enforcing it. Gov. Kim Reynolds had signed the measure — requiring a woman to have an appointment with a doctor at least 24-hours prior to an abortion, and provide a doctor with written certification that she is eligible to obtain an abortion — on June 29, 2020.

littlevillagemag.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Johnson County, IA
Government
City
Adel, IA
Local
Iowa Government
County
Johnson County, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Brian Meyer
Person
Pat Grassley
Person
Terry Branstad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#District Court#The Aclu Of Iowa#Iowans#Republicans#Democrat#The Iowa House#The Iowa Senate#The Iowa Legislature#The U S Constitution#The Iowa Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
ACLU
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Iowa Statesuperhits1027.com

Governor confident Iowa’s Supreme Court will uphold waiting period for abortions

DES NIUBES 000 Governor Kim Reynolds says she’s “confident” the new majority on Iowa’s Supreme Court will overturn a 2018 ruling that upheld abortion rights. The court ruled a 72-hour waiting period for an abortion violated the due process and equal protection clauses of Iowa’s constitution, but in the three and a half years since that ruling, Reynolds has appointed four of the court’s seven members. She is appealing this week’s district court decision that a 24-hour waiting period for abortions is unconstitutional.
Missouri StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Missouri judge strikes down Medicaid expansion

JEFFERSON CITY — A Cole County judge struck down a citizen-led effort to expand Medicaid Wednesday, saying it violated the constitution because the original ballot wording did not include a way to pay for it. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem said the August 2020 referendum seeking to make Medicaid...
littlevillagemag.com

Iowa’s dirty water is getting worse

For five years, Sarah Prineas has been getting up before dawn and heading to the Beckwith Boathouse at the University of Iowa to meet other members of Hawkeye Community Rowing for practice. The rowing team practices four to five times a week on the Iowa River. “It’s always beautiful in...
Women's Healthnorthernstar.info

Opinion | Reproductive rights should stand firm

The Gestastional Age Act in Mississippi banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, a Supreme Court court case that ruled it unconstitutional for states to ban abortion. Considering the six to three conservative to liberal justice ratio, the U.S. Supreme Court is able to overturn Roe v. Wade. However, just because they can do it doesn’t mean they should.
Georgia StatePosted by
Forbes

Judge Strikes Down Challenge To New Georgia Voting Restrictions

A federal judge on Tuesday denied a request to block new Georgia voting restrictions from being enforced, delivering a major blow to voting rights advocates in the first court ruling concerning the Georgia law. Key Facts. Trump-appointed U.S. District Court Judge J.P. Boulee noted the case was brought months after...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Judge blocks Legislature’s attempt to get out of subpoena lawsuit

A Lewis and Clark County District judge followed the Supreme Court’s lead in denying the Legislature’s request to dismiss a lawsuit that challenges the extent of the Legislature’s power to subpoena members of the judiciary despite the withdrawal of subpoenas at the center of the two cases. Because the Legislature failed to file a brief […] The post Judge blocks Legislature’s attempt to get out of subpoena lawsuit appeared first on Daily Montanan.
California StateMercury News

Walters: Koch brothers win campaign-disclosure legal duel with California

Did the U.S. Supreme Court strike a blow for privacy and free speech last week or undermine California’s justifiable effort to require a controversial (and conservative) political organization to reveal its donors?. After numerous battles in lower courts, the Supreme Court, by a 6-3 margin that reflected its ideological division,...
Boston, MAUS News and World Report

State GOP Chair Proposes Ballot Question Requiring Voter IDs

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Republicans are hoping to persuade enough voters to back a change in state law that would require residents to produce an ID to vote. The push for a proposed ballot question is being led by state Republican Party Chair Jim Lyons. The effort is in the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy