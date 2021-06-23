Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
King County, WA

Inslee: Reopening before June 30 ‘possible’ if more people are vaccinated

By Graham Johnson, KIRO 7 News
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upsvH_0acZG9JQ00

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee said it’s “possible” enough people will be vaccinated to reopen the state before June 30.

That’s just next week. And Tuesday, the state’s calculations showed 67.8% of people over 16 have received at least one dose.

Inslee said a 70% vaccination rate is needed for an early reopening.

The state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculate vaccination rates differently.

The CDC stated Washington has already passed the 70% threshold.

The governor toured a vaccination site in Auburn, the part of King County that is lagging most in vaccinations.

Inslee urged people to get their vaccines and warned about the rising COVID-19 variants.

“This is a wily beast, and it is changing every week, and we know there are these new variants that are more transmissible, possibly more dangerous,” the governor said.

Fewer than 80 people were expected to get their shots at the Auburn vaccination site on Tuesday.

Many large sites have already closed because demand is down and the vaccine is widely available.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
42K+
Followers
58K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Vaccines
City
Olympia, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
King County, WA
Government
City
Auburn, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Vaccines
County
King County, WA
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccinations#Cdc#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Inslee declares wildfire state of emergency

Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday declared a state of emergency across Washington because of the growing risk of wildfires. The governor also ordered a ban on most outdoor and agricultural burning through the end of September. The announcement came as the Department of Natural Resources told KIRO 7 all of...
Washington StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington state regulators extend utility cutoff protections

State regulators extended protections for electric and natural gas utility cutoffs for people who can’t pay due to financial hardships during the pandemic. The Utilities and Transportation Commission ordered investor-owned electric and natural gas utilities in Washington to continue a moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment until Sept. 30, 2021. Also, utilities will continue to waive deposits for new customers and all late fees through March 29, 2022.
Spokane Valley, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Vandal attacks Spokane Valley Planned Parenthood clinic

SPOKANE, Wash. — A vandal smashed 14 windows at the Planned Parenthood clinic in Spokane Valley over the weekend. Paul Dillon, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, said the vandalism occurred around 12:30 p.m. Saturday and that a suspect was arrested on site soon after.
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

FAA levies $119,000 in fines against unruly passengers

SEATTLE — The Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday $119,000 in fines for nine passengers for allegedly assaulting flight crew or other passengers, drinking alcohol that was brought aboard the plane and refusing to wear face masks. The fines include $10,500 for a January 23 incident on a flight from Seattle...

Comments / 10

Community Policy