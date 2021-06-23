Inslee: Reopening before June 30 ‘possible’ if more people are vaccinated

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee said it’s “possible” enough people will be vaccinated to reopen the state before June 30.

That’s just next week. And Tuesday, the state’s calculations showed 67.8% of people over 16 have received at least one dose.

Inslee said a 70% vaccination rate is needed for an early reopening.

The state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculate vaccination rates differently.

The CDC stated Washington has already passed the 70% threshold.

The governor toured a vaccination site in Auburn, the part of King County that is lagging most in vaccinations.

Inslee urged people to get their vaccines and warned about the rising COVID-19 variants.

“This is a wily beast, and it is changing every week, and we know there are these new variants that are more transmissible, possibly more dangerous,” the governor said.

Fewer than 80 people were expected to get their shots at the Auburn vaccination site on Tuesday.

Many large sites have already closed because demand is down and the vaccine is widely available.

